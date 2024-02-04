Relive Buatsi's impressive win over Azeez

[Source: BBC Sports]

Buatsi beats Azeez by unanimous decision.

That’s the first defeat of Dan Azeez’s career.

He had 20 victories in as many trips to the ring prior to this contest and has won all the domestic titles on the line along the way.

Azeez was just slightly off the pace tonight, he had some really good moments but just didn’t string them together consistently enough.

There are plenty of other British light-heavyweight opponents out there for him.