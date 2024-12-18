Ravalaca and Jnr Binnu Singh fight in the works

Mika Ravalaca and Jnr Binnu Singh

The long-anticipated clash between Mika Ravalaca and Jnr Binnu Singh appears closer than ever, according to Boxing Commission of Fiji President Adi Narayan.

Speaking on the potential bout, Narayan expressed confidence the fight would materialize, pending a response from Singh’s camp.

Narayan says promoters have already urged Singh’s team to defend the title, warning of a potential stripping if the fight does not proceed.

“Yes, he’ll be fighting Binnu Singh. There’s no doubt about it. I’m waiting on Binnu Singh’s camp to respond. The promoter has already opposed them to defending the title that Binnu Singh has. And if it does not, then we will strip them of the title. Mika has been knocking on the door, and I have given the go-ahead to Mika’s camp to prepare for the fight. “

The BCF Chair’s comments underline the mounting pressure on Jnr Binnu Singh’s camp to take a definitive stand on the fight.

The title defense has become a contentious issue, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation of what could be one of the biggest matchups in recent BCF history.