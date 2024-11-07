Police wins Sukuna boxing

The Fiji Police Force Boxing team has been crowned the winners of the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Boxing competition.

Head coach Viliame Vutikalulu says their achievements wouldn’t have been possible without the support of their families and fellow officers.

He adds that they had set their sights on winning the boxing competition and are happy that their hard work and sacrifices have paid off.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got a good support from our command group, the commissioner and our senior officers and also our commanding officer from PMF. A big vinaka vakalevu to the officers at PMF for their tremendous support daily, every day.”

He also thanked all his boxers for their commitment to training over the past month and expressed gratitude for their efforts inside the ring.

He dedicated the win to their families and supporters.