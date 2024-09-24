Narayan reassures boxing fans

Fiji Boxing Commission chair Adi Narayan [4th from right] during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion launch in Suva [Source: Fredy Chand/Facebook]

Fiji Boxing Commission chair Adi Narayan is reassuring fans there will be no repeat of what transpired during the Bluewater Boxing Promotions in Sigatoka last month in the upcoming boxing event to be held in Nadi.

Narayan says fans would be skeptical to attend the South Pacific Boxing Promotions next month, because of what transpired at the last boxing event.

Last month’s boxing promotion saw scuffles between two boxers and their cornermen inside the ring which resulted in the suspension of two top boxers in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Narayan says what happened last month was disappointing and will ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

He says they have spoken with the Fiji Police Force in Nadi and have been assured of the beefed-up presence of police officers at the event.

He also says that officers and private security personnel will be stationed as close to the ring as possible in case of any interruptions.

“And I will personally make sure that before the bout starts, the data inspection of the venue and see the number of private security officers engaged by the promoter. That will be done and rest assured, this will be very tight security wise.”

The South Pacific Boxing Promotions event will feature three title fights at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi on October 26th.