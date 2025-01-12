Naidu and Ravalaca set for 61kg title showdown

Local professional boxer Mikaele Ravalaca Junior (left), veteran Ronald Naidu

Next month, veteran Ronald Naidu will challenge local professional boxer Mikaele Ravalaca Junior for the vacant 61-kilogram title.

Blue Water Boxing promoter Samir Khan confirmed that a boxing event will take place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Ravalaca has been making a name for himself on the international boxing stage, where he just recently had two bouts in Australia last year.

The Blue Water Boxing Promotions will also see Joseph Kwadjo take on Robin Hazelman in the main bout.

“It’s on the 22nd of February at the Vodafone Arena in Suva. Our main bout is between Joseph Kwadjo and Robin Hazelman; the main supporting bout will be between Paula Ratumaikoro and Alivereti Kauyaca since they both are the champions of Fiji. After that, we will have more exciting bouts featuring Ronald Naidu and Mikaele Ravalaca”

Khan confirms that tickets to the event are currently on sale, and he is encouraging boxing fans to quickly purchase theirs.

Khan also confirms that both Naidu and Ravalaca have signed the contract for the bout.