Hill notes surge in overseas interest

Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Winston Hill has revealed a surge in interest from international fighters eager to compete in Fiji’s boxing scene.

Hill highlights that overseas-based boxers have been reaching out to him since the announcement of the lineup for the South Pacific Boxing Promotions event, which features three international title bouts.

He says having these overseas-boxers show interest in competing in Fiji is a sign that local boxing is heading in the right direction.

“I’m getting comments from overseas Australia and New Zealand saying “Hey what’s going on in Fiji? You guys are like posting three international title fights, like we want to come and fight there.” This is because they aren’t getting these kinds of opportunities in New Zealand or Australia.”

He adds this is one of the biggest promotions he will be a part of and he cannot wait to fight alongside his brother once again.

The promotion will be held next Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, where Sonny Bill Williams will be the chief guest.

The main bouts will be LIVE on FBC’s pay-per-view platform and viewers who are unable to make the event can register at fbcsports.com.fj.