Garcia stuns Haney, wins decision

Ryan Garcia shocked the boxing world by scoring a majority decision win over Devin Haney this afternoon.

Garcia dropped the super-lightweight champion four times throughout the bout, securing victory in stunning fashion.

Although ineligible to win the WBC belt due to missing weight, Garcia dominated the fight, landing a clean left hook early and putting Haney down in rounds seven and eleven.

Garcia also knocked Haney down in round 10 with a right hand.

Haney controlled stretches of the bout with his jab, but Garcia’s explosive moments sealed the victory with scorecards reading 114-110 and 115-109 in his favour.

This marked Haney’s first professional loss, and Garcia’s triumph cemented his status as a rising star in the sport.