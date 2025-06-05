Fiji, Australia and Samoa for tri-nation boxing

[Source: Boxing Victoria]

Two overseas teams are set to arrive later this month to participate in a tri-nation international boxing event at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd confirmed that a team of 30 boxers from Australia and a 10-member squad from Samoa will be competing.

Todd said invitations will be extended to boxing clubs across the country, encouraging local boxers to take part in the international bouts.

“So that’ll be from 12 years old to under-19, so for sub-junior, junior for male, and senior for male and female. We’ll also be wanting boxers from clubs around Fiji, not only from Suva, but from Nadi, Lautoka, and even Ba.”

The Australian team features several state champions and elite-level fighters, providing a valuable opportunity for Fiji’s boxers to test themselves against high-caliber opponents.

The two-day competition will take place on the 27th and 28th of this month at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.



