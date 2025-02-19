Chand takes legal action against BCF

[ FilePhoto ]

South Pacific Boxing promoter Freddy Chand is pursuing legal action against Boxing Commission Fiji, taking the matter to the High Court.

This afternoon, Chand shared a photo of the signed legal documents with the media in Fiji before formally submitting them to his lawyer, Roopesh Singh.

Meanwhile, Boxing Commission Fiji representative Adi Narayan stated that he is unable to comment on the issue at this time, as he has not yet received any official communication from Chand or his legal team.

‘I don’t know what he’s talking about because I have not heard anything from him or his lawyers you know he is always talking crazy and I can’t comment because I don’t have anything.’

He confirmed that the last time he spoke with Chand’s lawyers was back in December.

In other boxing news, the Ultimate Showdown by the Bluewater Boxing Promotion is set for this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Overseas viewers can watch it live via viti.plus.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link