Bournemouth's Christie out for the season after undergoing surgery

[Source: Reuters]

Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a groin problem that has been bothering him all season.

The 30-year-old Scotland international’s absence is a huge blow for Bournemouth, who are chasing European qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

The South Coast side are 10th in the Premier League table with 45 points, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with seven rounds of matches left.

Article continues after advertisement

Ryan Christie has been a key member of the Scotland national team since his debut in 2017.

He scored his first international goal in a 2–1 win over Cyprus in 2019 and has earned over 50 caps, netting seven goals.

Christie also represented Scotland in both UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024, marking important milestones in his international career.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.