Bose's younger brother shines for Fiji Blue

Growing up in the village in Navosa with his elder brother, Etuate Qalibau, never thought that one day they will be both in the national sevens squad.

The 22 year old playmaker, is the younger brother of Fiji Airways Fijian 7s rover, George Bose.

Qalibau couldn’t believe when he got a call from the Fiji 7s management after playing for Lavidi at the Namalata 7s in Kadavu last week.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Namataku District and Navosa Central College student says he was shocked when he got the call but everything started to sink in when he joined the national squad a few days ago.

Many fans took to social media and called for his inclusion in the national squad after his outings for Devo Babas at the Super Seven tournament which was a qualifier to the 2026 McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s two weeks ago.

Qalibau stood out for Fiji Blue at the Rooster Chicken Grassroots 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium and helped the side beat Vacalea in the final.

The playmaker who featured for teams like Yamacia, Devo, Tubarua and Lavidi in the last few years says it’s a different feeling to be in the national extended squad with elder brother, Bose.

Qalibau says Bose encouraged him to work hard and try to earn a spot in the final side.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.