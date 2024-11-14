Boost for primary school athletics

A leading manufacturing and distribution company has come on board to sponsor the Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association’s upcoming athletics championship.

Goodman Fielder has joined hands with the association as a major sponsor of the tournament, which will now be known as the Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

FPSAA president, Patrick Bower, is excited about the partnership, he says they are looking forward to hosting the event at the end of this month.

There will be a total of 16 districts competing, including Wallis and Futuna.

“We are grateful to have agreed with Goodman Fielder International Limited and Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association. As part of the agreement, Goodman Fielder has agreed that for Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association will be our sponsor for the year may come ahead.”

Bower says they are expecting more athletes at the competition, compared to last year.

The Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from November 28th to the 29th.