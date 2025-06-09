Big battles loom on day 2 of Grassroots Fiji 7s

[Photo: FILE]

Day two of the Rooster Chicken Grassroots Fiji 7s promises another blockbuster schedule as the tournament shifts into the knockout stages following a full day of pool games yesterday.

After teams battled through the opening rounds on day one to secure their places, attention today turns to the U20 Cup quarterfinals and the start of the women’s pool matches at the HFC Bank Stadium, setting up a thrilling double-header of grassroots rugby.

Young talents will be under the spotlight early as the U20 Cup quarterfinals get underway, before the intensity lifts further with the Main Cup quarterfinals featuring some of the strongest grassroots sides in the competition.

The U20 Cup quarterfinals will see 70×7 Waqavuka face Birdland Brothers, RKSOB take on Village Boys, Tubarua Highlanders meet JVJQ Brothers, and FSC Grassroots Fiji clash with Axellerate Aflame Brothers.

In the Main Cup quarterfinals, Fiji Blue go head-to-head with Wardens Gold, Ravete Brothers face Y-Island Kava Vacalea, FSC Grassroots Fiji 1 meet Lomaiviti, and FSC Grassroots Fiji 2 battle Axellerate Dominion Brothers.

Women’s teams also enter the fray today, adding another layer of excitement as the tournament continues to celebrate inclusivity and development at the grassroots level.

Fans can follow every big hit, try and upset live, with full coverage of day two available on FBC 2, while matches can also be streamed on viti.plus for $20 FJD as the Rooster Chicken Grassroots Fiji 7s builds toward an exciting finish.

