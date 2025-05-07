US, Fiji Navy bonds over basketball

The University of the South Pacific’s basketball court in Laucala was buzzing with activity this afternoon, as members of the United States Navy and the Republic of the Fiji Navy took part in friendly matches.

The US Navy arrived in Fiji last week aboard the 7th Fleet Flagship, USS Blue Ridge, to highlight Washington’s efforts to deepen security ties and regional cooperation in the Pacific.

According to Information Systems Technician, Master Chief Petty Officer Gabriel Garcia of the US Navy, their friendly matches today with the Fiji Navy is part of bonding with other Navy officers during their visit.

“This is just part of strengthening our ties with Fiji, and Sports is a perfect way do this on the ground level. We want out officers to bond with other Fiji officers as well. They have all enjoyed Fiji so far and this basketball matched today just topped it off.”

He says the program is aimed at helping officers create lasting friendships with each other, which they believe is vital to strengthening their ties to Pacific Island countries.

He adds that their officers have enjoyed their time so far in Fiji, and they are hopeful to have similar sporting programs in future visits.

