Puamau impressed with competition level

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer Lai Puamau expresses great satisfaction with the enthusiasm and energy displayed by the players in this year’s Secondary School competition.

The competition commenced at the multipurpose court in Lautoka yesterday.

Puamau acknowledges the crucial role played by dedicated teachers and coaches who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this event a success.

“The teams have come really prepared we can see on the court they are putting in the efforts in terms of their best self, the coaches that are on the bench and its quiet evident that the teams have been preparing for a long period of time.”

As they enter the second day of the competition, Puamau anticipates even more thrilling matches to come.

The games continue today and will conclude tomorrow.