Knicks sign G Cameron Payne to 1-year deal

Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) [Source: Reuters]

The New York Knicks and free agent guard Cameron Payne agreed to a one-year deal, The Athletic and Bleacher Report reported yesterday.

The deal will be worth $3.1 million, according to The Athletic.

Payne, who turns 30 next month, split the 2023-24 season between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.6 assists per game in 78 appearances, including 9.3 points and 3.1 assists in 31 games (eight starts) for Philadelphia.

Article continues after advertisement

Known as a 3-point shooter, Payne shot 39 percent from the arc last year and went 38.4 percent from the arc in his four seasons with the Phoenix Suns (2019-23).

New York will be Payne’s seventh NBA team. He has averaged 7.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game in 405 career games (66 starts) for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-17), Chicago Bulls (2017-19), Cleveland Cavaliers (2019), Suns, Bucks and 76ers.