Fiji U15 set for Australia Championship

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Fiji Under 15 Basketball team has been reminded of their roles as ambassadors not only for their sport but Fiji as well.

This as the team presented their i-Tatau to President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, today as they prepare to depart for the Australia Championships.

Ratu Wiliame commended the team and encouyraged them to deliver their best.

He says he is proud of the youngsters for representing the country at a young age.

“Now that you are going to Australia to compete in the Championships, I want you to remember all the training, support, advice, and instructions from your coaches, especially your parents, who have been there for you as you prepare to leave Fiji for this opportunity.”

The President says that he has also noted a few Fijian youths are playing basketball in the United States of America.

The Head of State also encouraged the team to excel in their sporting careers while also focusing on their education as school students.