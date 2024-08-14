Fiji to contest for Oceania Cup

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji is gearing up to compete for the FIBA U15 Oceania Cup title with hopes of qualifying for the Youth Asia Cup and the Underage World Cup.

The competition will feature teams from Guam, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Samoa, Tahiti, and Tonga.

According to FIBA Executive Director-Oceania Amanda Jenkins, this event will provide a platform for young players to showcase their talent, gain valuable international experience, and compete for a chance to represent their nation at higher levels.

The top two finishers in the FIBA U15 Oceania Cup will secure spots in the 2025 FIBA U16 Asia Cup and FIBA Women’s U16 Asia Cup, while the third and fourth-ranked women’s teams will qualify for the 2025 FIBA U16 Women’s Asia Cup Division B.

The tournament will be held at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra from November 11th to the 16th of this year.