Basketball’s Fiji Cup back after three years

[Source: Basketball Fiji/Facebook]

Top basketball teams from Suva, Lautoka and Nadi will finally get to compete for the Fiji Cup after three years.

The tournament is back and will bring together the nation’s top talent.

Qualified men’s teams from three prestigious associations are going to vie for national supremacy.

It’s one of Basketball Fiji’s top event in a year but 2025 is special because the Fiji Cup will be up for grabs again.

The tournament will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva on 13th to 15th of this month.

