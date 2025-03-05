Basketball part of childhood for many youths in Raiwaqa

Saulo Koroi

Growing up along the bustling streets of Raiwaqa in Suva, basketball has always been part of life for Saulo Koroi, a member of the Boston Basketball Club, preparing for the Fiji Cup later this month.

Originally from Gau with maternal links to Lau, Koroi has been playing basketball for the past 17 years.

Basketball has been around in Raiwaqa for a very long time, with the Boston Club being one of the oldest in the country, active since the 1980’s.

Koroi says his parents used to chase him to go train at Eds Court in Raiwaqa almost every morning, along with many other children in the area.

“My basketball journey started when I was in kindergarten, I used to live here in the flats. Basketball is kind of a family sport for many people around here, our parents always forced us to come train here every Saturday morning. Basketball isn’t new to us and it is a very fun sport to play.”

The Boston Basketball Club is one of the eight teams competing for the National Club Title at the upcoming Fiji Cup, and Koroi is excited to feature for his side.

The three-day tournament will be held at the FMF Gymnasium from the 13th to the 15th of this month.

