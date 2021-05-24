Ba youngster joins national team camp

Young Ba player Nabil Begg is training with the Digicel national football team at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Begg was the hero for Ba when they defeated Suva 2-1 at the ANZ Stadium nine days ago when he scored the winning goal.

The 17 year old marched into camp with the national squad on Monday.

Head Coach, Flemming Serritslev, says Begg was already named for the last camp but he couldn’t join because he was not fully vaccinated.

Serritslev says the youngster will be joining them for every afternoon session as he’s a school student.

The national coach adds this is a continuation from where they left off in the last camp just over a week ago.

One of the major downfalls according to Serritslev is that they’re not being able to play international matches because of the strict covid-19 measures in place.

Meanwhile, Serritslev will be monitoring the national players in another round of the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

All games will be played on Sunday with Ba playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Suva is going to host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.