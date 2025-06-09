Auvray targets sharper finishing ahead of Round Three

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray. [Photo: FILE]

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray says improving efficiency in the final third has been the key focus ahead of Round Three of the OFC Pro League in Melbourne this weekend.

The side will face Vanuatu United tomorrow, with Auvray acknowledging that while his team has shown progress in build-up play and possession, converting chances remains the missing piece.

“We’ve focused on the last zone of the field, disrupting the opponent and finishing. As you know, we are now able to create chances and have good possession. However, we have to finish the chances, so that’s really what we focused on.”

Bula FC has demonstrated an ability to control phases of play in earlier rounds but has struggled to consistently capitalise in front of goal.

Auvray believes that refining decision-making and composure in attacking areas will be crucial against a physical Vanuatu United side.

With competition intensifying in the third circuit, Bula FC will be aiming to translate their improved ball movement and attacking structure into goals as they look to build momentum in Melbourne.

The Bula FC will take on Vanuatu United at 2pm tomorrow, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.

