Auvary urges younger players to learn from Fiji’s Wonder Boy

Bula FC’s head coach is urging the club’s young local players to make the most of the opportunity to learn from Fiji’s Wonder Boy, Roy Krishna, over the coming months.

He believes players such as 16-year-old Maikah Dau and 17-year-old Melvin Prakash are fortunate to be part of a squad that includes one of the region’s finest footballers.

The coach hopes the youngsters, along with the rest of the team, will absorb Krishna’s advice during every training session and carry those lessons into the upcoming OFC Pro League season.

“The main question is how much are they willing to listen and to learn from him. You know when we’re young, sometimes we miss out on a lot of things, and we lack that wisdom but hopefully we can help them take as much as they can from him and from other players as well.”

Krishna made history as the first Fijian to play in the A-League, the highest level of football in Australia and New Zealand, where he established himself as a prolific goal scorer.

He won multiple Golden Boot awards and played key roles in domestic title successes and strong continental campaigns with clubs such as Wellington Phoenix, ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC.

At international level, Krishna captained Fiji and scored vital goals in World Cup and Olympic qualifiers.

His consistency, longevity and leadership have earned him numerous individual honors and cemented his legacy as a trailblazer who has elevated Fiji’s profile on the global football stage.

