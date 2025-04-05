Auckland City to rotate players for Rewa clash

Source: Auckland City Football Club / Facebook

Auckland City FC will be rotating some of its players in their final group match of the OFC Champions League match.

Auckland City FC head coach Paul Posa says that the team has been through a period of intense football, necessitating the changes.

The coach believes that every player contributes to the team’s success, emphasising the importance of collective effort.

Auckland City FC has already secured a spot in the semi-finals after winning both of their group matches.

Their semi-final opponent is yet to be determined.

Auckland City FC is scheduled to play Rewa today at 4pm.

