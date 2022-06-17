Tuigau wins Blue Ribbon at Lautoka Zone

Ofa Lagonilakeba [left] and Mesulame Tuigau

Natabua High School sprinter Mesulame Tuigau has taken out the Blue Ribbon event of the 2022 Lautoka Coca-Cola Games.

Tuigau clocked a time of 10.33 seconds to help his school further increase their lead on the medal tally.

In second place was Alipate Vuiwakaya of Natabua High School while Atunaisa Robanakadavu of Tilak High School finished third.

The senior girls 100m was won by Ofa Lagonilakeba of Natabua High School in a time of 11.77 seconds.

Meanwhile Jasper Williams High School and Natabua High School lead day 1 of the compeition.

Jasper Williams ends the day with 13 gold, 12 silver and 8 bronze while Natabua High School is in second place with 6 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze while in third place is Central College with 3 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

In the boys division, Natabua High School is on 15 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze, in second place is Central College with 4 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze while in third place is Pundit Vishnu Deo Memorial with 3 gold and 2 bronze.

Tomorrow the games will start at 8.30am with the 3,000m.