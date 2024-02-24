Tewa to compete in World Indoor Championships

Team Fiji sprinter Waisake Tewa.

Team Fiji sprinter Waisake Tewa will represent the country at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland next month.

In a statement, Athletics Fiji says Tewa will be competing in the men’s 60-meter sprint.

This is his first-ever indoor competition and maiden international competition since winning two silver medals at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year.

The former Nakasi High School student, who is currently completing his carpentry engineering studies at the Fiji National University is being coached by renowned local mentor Bola Tafo’ou.

Tewa will depart for the competition next week with the World Indoor Championships set to begin on March 1st.