Tailevu’s young athletes chase big-school dreams

Tailevu district athletes are aiming high as the Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Tuckers Ice Cream Games meet got underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Nausori District School teacher and Tailevu field coach Joji Daurewa said the team brought 14 schools and around 125 young athletes to this year’s competition, a turnout that took weeks of commitment from both teachers and students.

Daurewa said preparing the squad was far from easy, with coaches having to organise a week-long camp to ensure the children were ready for the two-day meet. He believes the sacrifice will show in their performances on the track and field.

Beyond results, he says the meet provides an important platform for athletes in the 13 and 14 age groups, with several secondary schools scouting talent from the stands.

Daurewa hopes that some of Tailevu’s young runners and throwers earn opportunities to join bigger schools, and eventually feature at the Coca-Cola Games next year.

