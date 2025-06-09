Speaker of Parliament congratulates Kabara on first gold

Kabara District School made history at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games after young Veiqaravi Kaitu claimed gold in the Under-9 cricket ball throw yesterday, the school’s first-ever medal in its first appearance at the national meet in Suva.

Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko made a heartfelt statement today in parliament saying the achievement has sparked enormous pride both in Suva and back on Kabara, describing the atmosphere among the islanders as nothing short of euphoric.

He says that the gold medal has brought a sense of national-level excitement to the small island, a moment many locals will remember for years.

“I can only say that for us it rivals the national fever when the country won its first ever medal, gold medal in Rio Olympics.”

The week-long experience in Suva has been uplifting for the students, who return home on Monday carrying not just a gold medal, but a sense of belief and inspiration for the island’s young athletes.

Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games concludes today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

