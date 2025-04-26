Simpson and Biu claim best athletes title

Kirikiti Biu (left), Glandness Simpson (right)

Marist Brothers High School’s Kirikiti Biu and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School’s Glandness Simpson are the 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Champions’ Best Athletes in the boys’ and girls’ divisions, respectively.

Biu is only the second athlete to win the title from the sub-junior category, following Ratu Kadavulevu School’s star athlete Jale Raikatalau in 2023.

He won three gold medals for Marist in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events.

Simpson also secured three gold medals after a standout performance in the senior girls’ 800m, 1,500m, and 4x400m races.

The Fiji Finals concluded with Marist retaining their boys division title, winning 12 gold, nine silver, and nine bronze medals, while MGM dominated the girls division with 20 gold, eight silver, and five bronze medals.

