RKS out for vegeance

Ratu Kadavulevu School is looking to make a statement at this year’s Coca Cola Games.

Vice Principal Sailosi Koroibola says this after the opening of the Tailevu Zone, which is now underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Koroibola says despite facing many hurdles in their preparations for the athletics season, the Lodoni-based school is out to reclaim the boys title once again the Tailevu Zone as well as the Fiji Finals.

He says the weather has been a major hindrance in securing a proper training ground but this will be no excuse for the boys from Lodoni.

RKS are the defending champions in the boys division in the Tailevu Zone and finished second on the 2023 Coca Cola Games behind Marist Brothers High School.

Meanwhile Tailevu North College are the defending champions in the girls division at the Tailevu Zone.