Richardson punches ticket to Paris Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson [Source: Reuters]

Sha’Carri Richardson earned her Olympic redemption, winning the 100 metres final at the U.S. trials to punch her ticket to Paris, as Noah Lyles cruised through the opening heats on the men’s side.

The world champion wrested the lead midway through the race and accelerated through the final metres to finish in 10.71 seconds, with Melissa Jefferson taking second in 10.80 and Twanisha Terry third in 10.89.

The fan favourite saw her Tokyo Olympic dream shattered with a positive cannabis test three years ago but was able to shake off the bitter memories as she took in the wild cheers from the adoring crowd in Eugene, Oregon.

The moment was made all the sweeter for Richardson as she will travel to Paris with her training partners Jefferson and Terry. The trio embraced in a scene of utter joy after crossing the finish at Hayward Field.

Richardson is also entered to compete in the 200 metres, with the opening heats for the longer sprint set for Thursday.

Lyles got a speedy start off the blocks to produce the fastest time across the opening heats in 9.92, kicking off his trials campaign with rapper Snoop Dogg sitting next to his mother in the stands.

Lyles, who completed the sprint double last year in Budapest, told reporters it was the best he has ever felt in an opening round 100 metres race.

Christian Coleman, who missed the Tokyo Games after receiving a two-year ban for breaching whereabouts rules, was the second-fastest of the day in 9.99.

The 200 metres Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek also advanced to the semi-final stage, along with 2022 world champion Fred Kerley.

Shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser overcame multiple injuries earlier this year to win the men’s final with a best throw of 22.84 metres, while his main rival Joe Kovacs finished second with 22.43 and Payton Otterdahl third.