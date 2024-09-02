Raboiliku highlights departure of athletes

Royals Club coach Antonio Raboiliku has noticed the significant number of athletes who have left the sport to pursue other interests.

However, he says this does not stop them from developing upcoming athletes who can excel in athletics.

He adds that at the moment, they are focusing on grassroots development which remains their main priority.

“We believe that we have more in the bag and it’s up to each individual on how they see things in terms of looking at the athletes and developing their talents further and from there right to the world stages.”

The coach, dubbed the ‘Man with the Midas Touch,’ says they remain focused on developing young talent despite losing a few promising athletes.

Raboiliku adds that next on their calender is the primary schools competition – the Chow Games where they will look at young talent for development.