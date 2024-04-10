NHS and ACS defend Triple N Zone titles

Nakasi High School and Adi Cakobau School

Nakasi High School and Adi Cakobau School have successfully defended their titles at this years Triple N Zone meet that concluded at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

In the women’s division, ACS secured 33 gold, 18 silver and 24 bronze.

Naitasiri Secondary School came in second with five gold, seven silver and 7 bronze while Wainimala Secondary School settled for third place claiming three gold, seven silver and four bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

In the men’s division, Nakasi High School won 16 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze.

Lelean Memorial School was placed second with 15 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals while Naitasiri settled at third place claiming four gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

The Tailevu Zone starts tomorrow at the same venue and will conclude on Friday.