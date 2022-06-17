MGM dominates blue ribbon

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School dominated in the blue ribbon event in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions at the Coca Cola Suva Zone 1 meet.

Waisale Inoke won in the boys’ division running an unofficial time of 9.62 seconds.

In second place is Nasinu Secondary School’s Sakeasi Gauna, who ran 11.29 seconds.

Viliame Naqelevuki of Nasinu Secondary School, secured bronze with a time of 11.51 seconds.

In the girls’ division, Kesaia Boletakanakadavu scooped gold for MGM with an unofficial time of 12.75 seconds.

Josifini Bubuca of Nasinu Secondary School bagged silver with a time of 13.45 seconds.

In third place is Filomena Nasilivata of Kalabu Secondary School with a time of 13.92 seconds.