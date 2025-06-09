Koroijiuta dreams big in first appearance

Fourteen-year-old Tabokai Koroijiuta may be a first-time competitor at the Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Tuckers Ice Cream Games, but he carries himself with the calm confidence of someone who already sees where he wants to go.

The Tailevu district runner stood quietly at the edge of the HFC Bank Stadium track this morning, taking in the noise, the crowds, and the colors around him but beneath the nerves, he says, was pride.

Athletics runs deep in his family, and the sport found him through his father, who once competed in Athletics himself.

That early encouragement shaped Koroijiuta’s ambition, and he now sees athletics not just as a school activity but a pathway to future opportunities.

Next year, he hopes to join Queen Victoria School, a traditional powerhouse in the sport and a place he believes will shape both his discipline and his ambitions.

“QVS teaches you responsibility and that’s where I want to chase gold medals and maybe even reach Fiji Athletics team one day.”

Around him at the stadium, the support was hard to miss with teachers guiding him, friends cheering, and family members watching proudly from the stands.

That network, he says, is what has helped him push through moments of self-doubt and learn to back himself on the track.

Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Tuckers Ice Cream Games concludes tomorrow.

