Go with confidence, President tells athletes

Team Fiji to the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games at the State House [Source: Fiji Government]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere delivered a stern message to the group of athletes who will represent the country in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

The athletes presented their i-tatau this morning at the State House.

Ratu Wiliame told the players he is proud of them and seeing young people with their potential confirms Fiji’s bright future.

The Head of State urged the team to go with confidence and show the world the outcomes of their hard work and training.

They were also reminded that their goal is to represent Fiji in sports, exhibit their talents, and bring honor to the nation.

The Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4th to the 11th.