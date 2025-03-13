Alphonsus house ends Claudius' dominance in Marist inter-house

Alphonsus House has emerged as the new champion of the Marist Brothers’ High School inter-house athletics meet, held at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

The victory marks the end of Claudius House’s three-year reign.

Alphonsus House finished strong with 17 gold, 15 silver, and 15 bronze medals.

Claudius House, the defending champions, finished in second place with 17 gold, 13 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

Lambert House took third position with 11 gold, 18 silver, and 4 bronze medals, while Augustine House finished fourth with 7 gold, 6 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

