Ahki’s Blues return was family-driven and his desire to give back

Pita Ahki is excited for his Blues return [Photo: Planet Rugby]

Midfielder Pita Ahki is set to return to Auckland and rejoin the Blues after spending the past six years with French giants Toulouse.

Ahki made more than 130 appearances for Toulouse, playing alongside stars like Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, and helping the club win five Top 14 titles and two European championships.

The 31-year-old says the move home was driven by family and a desire to give back to the club he grew up supporting, having previously played for the Blues during the 2014–15 Super Rugby season.

Article continues after advertisement

Ahki’s return comes at a crucial time for the Blues following Rieko Ioane’s decision to take a sabbatical with Leinster in 2026.

He is expected to bring experience and leadership to a young midfield group, as the Blues prepare for the next Super Rugby season.

Ahki says he is there to help where he can and give what he has learned back to the Blues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.