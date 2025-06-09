24 men’s teams for Coral Coast 7s

[file photo]

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s has confirmed that the men’s division will return to a 24-team format in 2026, bringing back memories of the tournament’s early years.

When the competition first kicked off in 2010, it mirrored the famous Hong Kong 7s by featuring 24 men’s teams — a format that tested stamina, skill and survival over three days of intense rugby.

Tournament organisers say the move is about going back to the essence of sevens rugby while embracing the game’s evolution.

Article continues after advertisement

Fans can expect Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka to once again become a cauldron of excitement as teams fight for supremacy, with the men’s final to continue under the traditional 10-minute halves format.

The Coral Coast 7s has grown into one of the world’s premier sevens festivals and organisers believe the return of the 24-team men’s draw will only strengthen its standing as the “champion of champions” event.

Last year and years before that the men’s team only consisted of 16 teams.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held on the 15th, 16th and 17th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.