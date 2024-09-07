2024 Spartan Fiji launched

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has launched the 2024 Spartan Fiji in Nadi this morning.

Gavoka says an even greater international interest is anticipated in this year’s tournament given the success built in the past two years.

The Tourism Minister says the foundation we have laid is strong, with over 3,370 participants, with an impressive 65 percent coming from abroad for last year’s event.

He says equally inspiring was the enthusiastic response from local communities, with numerous corporate houses stepping up to the challenge and over 190 dedicated volunteers, 50 of whom traveled from abroad, offering their invaluable support.

Gavoka says on the global stage, marketing efforts paid off, with media exposure valued at over $2.6 million, bringing Fiji into the spotlight.

The Minister says the ultimate goal is to achieve self-sustainability, ensuring that the Spartan event continues to thrive and contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

“We are confident that the Spartan events will continue to play a significant role in elevating Fiji’s prominence as a global destination. It’s more than just a race. It is a symbol of our collective strength and our ability to overcome challenges together.”

Gavoka has called on stakeholders for their support in making this year’s event a success.

The 2024 Spartan Fiji will take place in November.