$20,000 boost for Special Olympics Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

The Special Olympics Fiji preparations for the World Games in Berlin, Germany next month was boosted today with a cash sponsorship of $20,000 from Digicel Fiji.

The sponsorship will cover the expenses of the team and allow the athletes to represent Fiji on the world stage.

Fiji’s Head of Delegation to the Games, Bishwa Sidal, says they’re grateful to the continued partnership and the generous donation from Digicel Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the support will make a significant difference in their preparation and participation at the World Games.

Digicel Fiji chief executive Farid Mohammed says they believe in the power of sports to bring people together and inspire them to achieve their full potential.

Special Olympics Fiji will be represented by 12 athletes in five sports, athletics, swimming, table tennis, and for the first time powerlifting and badminton at the World Games.

Germany will host the Special Olympics World Games for the first time, where 7,000 athletes from 170 countries will compete in 24 sports from the 18th to the 26th of June.