Youth engaged in fight against illicit drugs

[File Photo]

The Fiji Red Cross Society has embarked on a journey into unchartered water, with the fight against illicit drugs along with its initiatives in humanitarian.

Director General, Ragigia Dawai says they have hope in the fight against illicit drugs as they have faith in our youth to address such an important issue in Fiji.

Ragigia Dawai says in their endeavor to tackle the issue of illicit drugs, they will equip their youth with the expertise to undertake initiatives in communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“So it’s important for them to be well equipped, to know how to manage these people, not to talk back, not to react to people when they see them in such situations. That is equally important. And bringing that sort of training into the communities is crucial, especially for a time like this.”

Dawai says they will collaborate with other stakeholders to strengthen the fight against the uphill battle.

“One important takeaway for me is the accessibility to resources and also the availability that the police have outlined today is that they have the training available. If we want those trainings, and I was just talking about perhaps a resolution from today’s event, is organizing training, whether it’s by division or different branches.”

The Fiji Red Cross Society has over 900 individuals involved in their youth program, which represents around 70 percent of volunteers.