A 25-year-old woman has died after allegedly being assaulted by her husband in Lautoka.

The woman was taken to Lautoka Hospital by relatives but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police sources say her husband was arrested soon after and an investigation has been launched.

The incident took place at the couple’s home in Kaleli Settlement.

