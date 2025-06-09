Young leaders urged to advocate for change

The Youth Parliament program that is currently underway has been an inspiration and provided valuable knowledge for young people about parliamentary democracy.

The week long program which will end tomorrow with a Parliament mock, has taught participants about the three branches of government and the functions of Parliament.

Samuel Rohit, who is one of the participants, says with this program, participants must take the lessons learned on issues such as NCDs, drug abuse, and climate change, and be proactive in reaching out to marginalised communities.

“All the information that we learn, it is up to the participants now, us who participate, is how we go out there, I mean not advertise, inspire our youths, and advocate on what we have learned here, and advocate at large to other citizens and youths in areas of how this program can benefit them in the future.”

He says the real test begins after Youth Parliament,

Opposition Member of Parliament Rinesh Sharma also welcomed the program, saying it is about building bridges, fostering inclusiveness, and ensuring more young people are represented in the legislative process.

Sharma encouraged youths to see their voices as signposts for national progress and to have the courage to step up and serve the country.

