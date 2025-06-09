Yellow E-ticket shortage leaves students stranded

A critical shortage of yellow e-ticketing cards at select retail outlets is disrupting daily transport access for countless students and families.

Communications Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica confirmed the scarcity is isolated to the yellow cards, with Vodafone actively working to address the supply gap.

“According to Vodafone, the only cards that are short is the yellow cards, so there shouldn’t be any shortage in any other cards and if there’s any specific concerns it could be just the shops that don’t have the cards.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica has asked Vodafone to review its lost card policy, especially for students, due to concerns over fraudulent claims requiring police reports.

“I’ve asked Vodafone to have a look at the current policy in terms of lost cards. I think one of the major issues of concern is there’s been a lot of fraudulent reporting over the years. So they’re trying to ensure that when there’s lost cards, they’re genuinely lost. So that’s why they’re asking for police reports.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro stressed the urgent need for students to safeguard their cards, warning that replacement processes remain slow and cumbersome.

“Because once they lose it, the process of recovering and replacement, it takes a long time. And it is their responsibility to ensure that the cards are within their possession all times and every time during school.”

Meanwhile, affected parents and students are demanding swift, practical solutions to restore reliable access to essential school transport amid mounting concerns over the current system’s limitations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.