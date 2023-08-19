Yaroi still rebuilding from TC Harold

24 houses in Yaroi on Matuku Island in Lau were swept away by the tidal waves brought about by Tropical Cyclone Harold in 2020.

Village Turaga ni Koro Viliame Tunidau says they have since been rebuilding with no assistance from the previous government.

Tunidau says that since 2020, they have only managed to rebuild two houses.

Tunidau says another issue they are facing is the rising sea level.

While engaging in a talanoa session with Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu, he says the government is trying all it can to address the needs of the villagers, especially in building back sustainably.

Rayalu says the coalition government has seen the potential in the people of Matuku Island in terms of agricultural sustainability and the capability to explore economic-generating activities.

The island of Matuku has villages including Yaroi, Lomati, Levuka-I-Daku, and Makadru, to name a few.