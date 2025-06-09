Yalimaivai inspires hope and resilience in RHD patients

Marika Yalimaiwai [Photo: Supplied]

A Rheumatic Heart Disease survivor says many people diagnosed with heart conditions lose hope, feeling discouraged as they watch others live freely while they silently carry an invisible battle.

Marika Yalimaiwai, who was diagnosed with RHD at an early age, says that instead of breaking down, he chose to fight and set an example for others living with the disease.

He urges people to recognize the pain heart patients endure—not just the physical strain but also the emotional weight.

Yalimaiwai adds that frequent hospital visits, daily medications, constant fear, and the feeling of being different can be overwhelming.

He stressed that resilience is crucial for those living with RHD, believing that staying strong through tough times helps.

“Statistics tell us that one in every 50 children lives with rheumatic heart disease. That means one child in every group of 50 has problems with their heart. Our preliminary prevalence data, based on what we know from working closely with the ministry, shows that one in 50 is no longer accurate. We have families today with two to three children living with rheumatic heart disease.”

He adds that people should be aware of their surroundings because a child near your family or at any gathering might be showing undetected symptoms of RHD.

Heart Heroes Fiji Manager Erini Kala encourages everyone living with rheumatic heart disease to believe in themselves.

“For those of you living with rheumatic heart disease, you understand this message in your very core. Your heart has been through diagnosis, treatment, worry, and uncertainty.”

She also highlights the importance of sharing stories and connecting with others who understand the journey.

This sense of community helps people feel less alone and more empowered to take control of their health and their future.

