Y13 students to receive assistance this week

Approximately 8,000 Year 13 students beginning their final year of secondary education tomorrow will receive the $200 Back to School support this week.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad says the support is well-timed.

Prasad says over $100 million has been paid out through the initiative so far.

He says the feedback from villages, settlements, and other areas is that this timely assistance has assisted parents to send their children to school fully equipped.

He says this will enable children to return to school with proper uniforms, sandals, bags, and lunch boxes.

This initiative is part of the coalition government’s overall strategy to lift the burden of low-income families.

The Coalition Government has assisted more than 200,000 students through the Back to School Support this year.

Prasad is urging parents to use these funds in a very productive way.