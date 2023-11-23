WRM Holds Rural Community Leaders Workshop to Improve

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement held a three-day workshop on Fijian Women’s Access to Justice in Nadi.

The training brought together 15 rural women leaders, representing 9 community-based partners from the northern and western division.

It takes a woman an average of about 2 and a half years to access justice from the first time they experience violence this is According to FWRM’s Balancing the Scales: Improving Women’s Access to Justice Research Report 2017,

One of the main reasons for this delay is due to lack of awareness of the formal justice sector agencies and pathways.



Fiji Women Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh says that the workshop is important as a long-standing access to justice work with greater recognition of working more closely with rural women community leaders.

Community-based partners have strongly suggested for communities to understand the laws on domestic violence, crime and family law together with the pathways for access to justice and service providers.

FWRM also acknowledges the support of the Australian government under the We Rise Coalition, in supporting our access to justice work for several years now.

The FWRM aims that through such workshops will allow women leaders to have an in-depth understanding of the barriers women face in accessing justice and the access to justice referral pathways

Eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls needs collective action.