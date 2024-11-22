Workforce issues raised during TOPEX conference

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is grappling with a major workforce crisis with the loss of 15 per cent of its skilled and semi-skilled workforce, says Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) president Vinay Narsey.

Speaking at the Top Executives Conference in Nadi, he says the exodus of workers has left businesses struggling to fill those roles.

Narsey says the workforce shortage has been exacerbated by a growing skills gap, one that is rooted in a misalignment between the educational system and the actual needs of the job market.

FCEF President Mr Vinay Narsey delivering his remarks

According to Narsey, the issue is undermining businesses’ capacity to grow and innovate.

“National policies like the National Development Plan 2025 to 2029 and Vision 2050 propose realignments to address persistent skill shortages. However, these require immediate and inclusive private sector engagement for effective implementation. Timely and reliable statistics to provide a realistic picture of the changing economic landscape is needed to make informed decisions for the private sector.”

Narsey highlights that businesses in sectors like construction, tourism, and manufacturing are particularly vulnerable.

With many workers leaving for better-paying opportunities abroad, companies are finding it difficult to recruit the talent needed to effectively maintain operations.

Narsey further states that the situation has forced many businesses to invest significantly in upskilling and retraining their existing workforce, increasing the burden on employers already dealing with other financial pressures.